CADILLAC — The holidays are a time when many people are tempted to spend more money than they have in order to shower gifts upon the ones they love.
“I’m more willing to cut back on food than gifts,” admitted Cadillac resident Linda Mutch, who added that while Christmas gifts are a priority in her budget, this year she’s been trying to shop more carefully and buy useful items that will last awhile as opposed to little knick knacks that won’t.
“Just make better decisions on what to buy,” Mutch said. “More quality things.”
Farmington Hills residents Jennifer Ugelow and Todd Nemecek were in Cadillac Wednesday shopping for gifts at Toy Town.
The couple said they intended to be more price-conscious this year, though Nemecek added that he wasn’t entirely optimistic their plan would work out.
“You always want to spend less but you end up spending just as much as last year,” Nemecek laughed.
Toy Town owner Thaddeus Gommesen said this year people have seemed more cautious about their spending than in previous holiday seasons.
“We’ve been getting a lot of questions about upcoming sales,” Gommesen said.
With Thanksgiving over, Gommesen said this is the time of year when holiday spending really starts to pick up.
David Vickery, owner of Vickery Financial in Cadillac, said those who are on the lookout throughout the year for bargains tend to spend less on Christmas gifts, while those who wait until the last minute tend to spend more.
“You’re going to pay whatever to get whatever is left,” Vickery said in regard to procrastinators who wait until Christmas Eve to buy all their gifts.
While it may be too late to take advantage of discounts available earlier in the year, Vickery said there still are a number of ways people can save money during the holidays.
For starters, Vickery said it’s always a good idea to take advantage of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales.
Another idea is to shop with someone who has a membership to stores like Costco and Sam’s Club that offer merchandise in bulk. Vickery said multiple people pooling their money to shop at these stores is a good way to share in the price discounts.
Vickery said a creative alternative to buying presents is to make them yourself (it’s the thought that counts, after all).
Another way to save money is to buy a single big gift for the whole family as opposed to a number of smaller gifts that end up costing more in total, Vickery said. An example is a flat-screen TV that everyone will use.
As a general rule, Vickery advises against using a high-interest credit card to make holiday purchases.
“You’ll be having a happy Christmas until the bill comes a month later,” Vickery said.
When considering how much money to spend on gifts, Vickery said a good rule of thumb is to not spend more than what you’d make in two weeks. Most people can handle paying this amount off in a reasonably short timeframe, although Vickery added that everyone is different and should judge for themselves what they think they can handle and how they’ll pay off the debt.
“You might have some decisions to make,” Vickery said. “Maybe not eating out as much for a little while ... dialing back. You just have to discipline yourself.”
Vickery said it might also be a good idea to find out what you spent on gifts last year and plan to spend less this year to account for higher inflationary costs for everything else in life. If someone spent $500 last year, for example, maybe only spend $400 this year.
In a year like 2022, Vickery said the thing you have to keep in mind is that everyone is feeling a pinch on their finances and most people will be understanding about there being fewer gifts under the tree.
“Enjoy friends and family ... enjoy the season,” Vickery said. “Don’t go overboard.”
While Vickery said it’s true that shopping online can save money, since it’s easier to find the best deals and there’s no transportation costs (with the exception of shipping, which oftentimes is free), he always recommends shopping local.
It’s possible that some of the best deals may be found at brick and mortar locations this year, Vickery said, since many stores will be offering big discounts on items they ordered when supply chain disruptions were still impacting access to merchandise. With many of those issues now resolved, Vickery said stores will be looking to get rid of items they’re overstocked with, sometimes even at a loss.
