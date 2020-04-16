Financial experts say now is perfect time to figure out what expenses are essential

CADILLAC — Jobless and with uncertain prospects on the horizon, many people are worried about their families and financial futures.
While that concern is understandable given the current situation, experts say the disruption caused by COVID-19 may present a golden opportunity.
Amy Schmid, financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments in Cadillac, said now may be the ideal time for people to figure out what expenses are absolutely essential.
"Most of us are realizing we can get by with less," Schmid said. "Now may be a good time to examine your budget."
Without the discretionary income people had at their disposal when the economy was running smoothly, Schmid said people have been forced to prioritize their spending and get a firm grasp on how much money it takes to cover absolute necessities, including food, shelter and utilities.
Once you know how much it costs to take care of these basic needs, the next step is to develop a savings plan. Schmid said the general rule of thumb is to have enough savings on hand to cover at least three months of essential expenditures. That may be a tall order for a lot of folks, especially during a time like this, but Schmid said getting a handle on these costs is the first step.
There also are options out there for people who fear they won't be able to cover their bills.
Schmid said those who've been adversely impacted by COVID-19, whether because they've been infected by coronavirus or hurt financially, may qualify for federal mortgage postponement, eviction relief and other assistance programs contained within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Act also includes stimulus payments sent to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, suspension of federal loan payments, expanded ability to borrow from 401(k) accounts, waived penalties for withdrawing out of IRA and 401(k) accounts, and more.
Julie Rushing, CEO of Wexford Community Credit Union, said the key is to simply talk to your creditor if you're wondering if you'll be able to make an upcoming payment.
"Most creditors have ways to help people get through this period," Rushing said.
Echoing Schmid's advice, Rushing suggested people take advantage of this opportunity to really analyze their needs versus their wants.
Budget savings could be achieved in a number of ways but one service that people shouldn't allow to lapse right now is insurance, Rushing said. Allowing insurance plans to lapse could result in losing the coverage levels and rates previously in place.
Another financial area of concern that people may have right now is the volatile stock market, especially if they have retirement plans tied to the market.
Schmid cautioned against kneejerk reactions to daily stock market fluctuations stemming from COVID-19 developments.
"While it’s quite likely that markets will continue to experience increased volatility for the near term, the overall economic fundamentals were strong before the coronavirus came along and may indeed prove resilient enough to withstand the recent shocks," Schmid said. "We can't control the markets, but we can control our reaction to it. By keeping your focus on the future, you’ll be less likely to react emotionally to the news of the day — and more likely to follow a long-term strategy that can work for you."
Edward Jones has compiled an easy-to-read list of highlights within the CARES Act. To check it out, go to https://www.edwardjones.com/market-news-guidance/guidance/cares-act-highlights.html.
