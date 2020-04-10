Financial planners say tax filers taking advantage of extended deadline

CADILLAC — At this point in April, the offices of Baird, Cotter and Bishop P.C. normally would be inundated with clients rushing to meet the upcoming April 15 deadline to file their state and federal taxes.
This year, with the deadline extended to July 15 in response to disruptions caused by COVID-19, the pace is a bit more leisurely.
"We're filing at a much slower rate than a typical year," said Baird, Cotter and Bishop partner Derek Graham. "People are taking advantage of the extra time."
Graham said they suspended all in-person appointments before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the stay-at-home order and have been mailing returns to clients so they don't have to come into the office.
Clients also have been directed to fax, mail or leave their tax documents in a drop-box at the office to maintain social distancing.
In addition to extending the tax filing deadline to help people adjust to life during the viral pandemic, lawmakers and the federal government also approved a stimulus package that will include payments made directly to the majority of U.S. citizens.
Graham said from what they've heard, it appears that the first payments should start reaching people around mid-to-late April. He said there also have been indications that those who received their tax returns via direct deposit anytime after Jan. 1, 2018 are likely to be among the first to receive the stimulus. Others will receive their payments in the mail at a later time; the IRS has indicated they will start mailing paper checks in May and at the rate they are expected to be sent out, some people may not receive their payments until well into summer.
Most people already know how much the stimulus payments will be: anyone earning up to $75,000 will receive $1,200 and $500 for each dependent age 16 and younger. This includes those receiving Social Security payments.
Anyone older than 16 years old who is claimed as a dependent will not receive the stimulus, including college students and elderly dependents, Graham said.
A memo issued by the IRS and obtained by the Associated Press indicates that they intend to set up a portal in late April or early May that will allow people to monitor the status of their stimulus checks, as well as update their direct deposit information.
The memo also states that those in the lowest income brackets will receive their checks before those who make more money.
Graham said he was uncertain if homeless people and those who haven't filed a tax return will receive a payment.
According to the Social Security Administration, the IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 to generate $1,200 economic impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.
Others who haven't filed a return still may be eligible for the stimulus. To find out, go to IRS.gov tool — Do I Need to File a Tax Return?
