CADILLAC — Putting together a large event or festival often requires preplanning and financial commitments months in advance of when they are to be held.
That's why when people complain about or question the cancellation of events scheduled for later this summer as a result of COVID-19 uncertainties, many organizers can't help but shake their heads in frustration. Because depending on the size and nature of the event, decisions like that literally have to be made months ahead of time.
So far this year, a number of annual events have been canceled, including the Greatest Fourth in the North, Cadillac Freedom Festival and Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show.
Scott Dunlop, chairman of the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show board of directors, said they have to start planning for the event in November of the year before. Given that November 2020 was still in the thick of the pandemic, Dunlop said there was no way for them to know what things would look like in the summertime.
With this uncertainty in mind, Dunlop said it just didn't make sense to undertake all the work necessary to garner sponsors, line up vendors, solicit volunteers (a perennial challenge) and do everything else they need to do to make the event happen.
"There's a ton of work involved," Dunlop said. "There's no way we could have done it this year."
Instead, this year the Downtown Cadillac Association is working with the Cadillac Area Visitor's Bureau to bring the Back to the Bricks classic car show to Cadillac on June 7.
Cadillac Area Visitor's Bureau interim executive director Kathy Adair Morin said one of the main things that made it feasible for them to host the Back to the Bricks tour in Cadillac is that local entities would be relatively insulated from financial ramifications if the event had to be canceled; those ramifications would fall primarily on the Flint-based Back to the Bricks group that organizes the statewide tour.
Additionally, Adair said asking businesses to sponsor a large local event like the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show this year would be tough because many are still reeling from the disruptive effects of the coronavirus.
"It's (advertising the Back to the Bricks tour stop) not nearly as much work as putting together (the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show),‘ Adair said. “There’s a tremendous amount of up-front costs to put events like these together. A lot of (event organizers) are erring on the side of having to cancel them rather than lose thousands and thousands of dollars.‘
Organizers of both the Cadillac Freedom Festival and Greatest Fourth in the North in Lake City cited financial and logistical considerations as among the top reasons they decided to call off their events this summer, in addition to concerns about the safety of attendees.
“… No one knows what we would be dealing with closer to the date or what guidelines would be in place at that time,‘ Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce director Michelle Reichert said several weeks ago when they announced the event would not be held this year. “Not being able to look into the future we did not feel comfortable moving forward.‘
Reichert added that “relying on the sponsorship funds of local businesses who have been hit the hardest this past year was just not possible. … This decision was based on community safety as our number one goal, but the Chamber is not in the position to take on the financial burdens, upfront costs, nor are willing to make the ‘ask’ of our business owners who have felt the pain this last year to come forward and donate funds.‘
Cadillac Freedom Festival organizer Derek Anderson said last year they held out hope they'd be able to hold the Independence Day celebration and waited as long as they could before finally calling it off. This year, they made the decision to call off the event several weeks ago.
Putting together the annual festival means wrangling a number of moving pieces, including fundraising activities, obtaining permits, booking entertainment and many other aspects — all for naught if they end up not being able to hold the event.
Similarly, Anderson said booking a fireworks show over Lake Cadillac is something they have to commit to months in advance. Last year, he said they lost a $2,500 deposit they had sent to the fireworks company.
“Last year, nobody knew how long this was going to last," Anderson said. "But with the continued level of outbreaks so far this year, it doesn't make sense to organize something that's not going to happen."
For those events that have already been held or are still planned for this summer, organizers have had to take a leap of faith.
Mushroom Festival chairperson Shiela Ferrel in March said her confidence level of being able to hold the event was at 95%. Her biggest concern was epidemic orders that limit the size of outdoor events; but festival organizers banked on regulations being loosened before the May 7-9 festival.
That gamble paid off; the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eased epidemic orders right before the event, allowing for larger outdoor social gatherings. The event went off without a hitch earlier this month.
Recent relaxation of restrictions also was good news for Razzasque Days organizers, who had to make the decision to go ahead with their event in July without knowing for sure whether or not they’d be forced to cancel it later on.
“We held off as long as we could,‘ said Razzasque Days board of directors secretary Taylor Steinhaus. “But we now feel very confident we’ll be able to hold it this year.‘
Deb Stafford, founder and organizer of the annual Mesick Jeep Blessing, said they were so uncertain about moving forward with this year’s event that they also waited until the last minute possible before deciding to go ahead with it.
Like other events, Stafford said putting together the Jeep Blessing requires months of preplanning and up-front investment in things such as event insurance, which was much more difficult to secure this year because many insurance companies ask for strict assurance that attendance numbers will remain below a certain threshold — something that is extremely difficult to guarantee at a wide-open event such as the Jeep Blessing. Ultimately, an insurance company agreed to cover the event but not without a disclaimer in the contract stating they wouldn’t be liable for costs associated with viral infections, leaving the Jeep Blessing on the hook for these costs, if there were any.
Despite these and other challenges, Stafford said they took the risk of going ahead with the event because they were fairly confident that at the current level of restrictions, they’d be OK — and they were, as the event was held a few weeks ago.
“We just felt we could go through with it,‘ Stafford said. “The area needed this. The area is hurting and people are hurting. We got calls from people saying it was the first time they’ve gone out since last spring. They’re so thankful we could finally get out and do something.‘
