Financial services firm fourth business to move in to Cadillac Lofts

CADILLAC — It’s been a move seven months in the making, but David Vickery is optimistic that the benefits of relocating his financial services firm into the Cadillac Lofts will be well worth the time and effort.
Vickery, owner of Vickery Financial, said they began the process of moving into the Lofts in February but supply-chain disruptions have caused considerable construction delays.
With most of the major work inside the space now finished, however, Vickery said they’ll hopefully be moved in by the end of this month; all they have left to do is wrap up a few loose ends, including installing carpet and floor tiling.
Vickery has done business in Cadillac for 35 years, and during that time has had offices in several locations. Currently, Vickery Financial shares a building with the legal firm McCurdy, Wotila and Porteous, at 120 W Harris St. With the legal firm planning to expand, Vickery said it was time for them to find a new place to set up shop.
Moving into the Cadillac Lofts will place the business at the busiest intersection in town and should make them much more visible, Vickery said.
“We think it will be good exposure,” Vickery said. “We’re excited about it. We think it will be good in the long run.”
Once they’re moved into the Cadillac Lofts, Vickery said they’ll be doing business under a new name — Cadillac Financial.
Cadillac Financial will be joining the three business already in the Cadillac Lofts: Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, Papa John’s pizzeria and Benny’s Froyo and Mo frozen yogurt shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.