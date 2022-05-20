EVART — Developers have been given the green light to start work on an estimated $1 billion salt and potash manufacturing plant in Osceola County but one big hurdle remains in their way — figuring out a way to pay for the project.
Late last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy approved an air permit request for the Denver-based Michigan Potash Company. At that time, Aric Glasser, chief sustainability officer with Michigan Potash, said with the EGLE permit approved, they were “truly shovel ready” expected to begin constructing the facility this spring.
This week, Glasser told the Cadillac News via email that they were still in the thick of the financing process.
Glasser said he was reluctant to give a prediction on when work on the facility would begin but added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shined a spotlight on the project and the natural resource of potash.
“In that respect, it has given our financing process a little more tailwind with investors and with government,” Glasser said.
Construction of the facility is planned on 100 acres of land near Chippewa Lake in southern Osceola County. Currently, there isn’t much at the site other than a field.
Michigan Potash intends to mine, refine and package potash for use as a farm and garden fertilizer.
The facility also will manufacture food-grade salt.
Glasser said based on their expertise in the industry, as well as a third party analysis, they’ve determined that the potash in Evart Township is coming from the “highest grade ore on the planet,” with enough in the ground to sustain plant operations for the next 150 years.
Currently, Glasser said about 20% of the potash used in the U.S. is imported from Russia and Belarus. Once the Evart Township plant is up and running, Glasser said it will produce enough potash to significantly lessen the country’s reliance on those imports.
