REED CITY — It’s an unfortunate reality of this day and age but one that every school district must now contend with — the possibility of an active shooter entering the building with the intention of killing students and staff.
This reality has once again come into the spotlight following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on May 24 that left 19 students and two adults dead.
“School preparedness seems to come and go with the news — it’s like a preparedness roller coaster ride,” said Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins, who has been working closely with local school districts for several years to bolster their response to active shooter situations.
Schools are required to conduct active shooter drills every year but districts in Osceola County take it to another level.
“We want school safety to become a culture — not something that pops up and gets attention every few years,” Watkins said.
As opposed to running the same type of drill a couple of times a year, Watkins comes up with unique scenarios each time in an effort to find weak points within each district’s security and emergency response plan.
“I firmly believe that when the drill never changes, it becomes exceptionally dangerous,” Watkins said. “Just locking the doors and sheltering in place for five minutes at a time isn’t enough. Doing it that way could be teaching dangerous, dangerous habits.”
Watkins knows what he’s talking about: he’s a five-time recipient of the Michigan Emergency Management Association’s Emergency Coordinator of the Year and in 2019 was honored with the Distinguished Service Award for his efforts in active shooter preparedness within the state of Michigan.
The exercises led by Watkins — in cooperation with various law enforcement, emergency response and public safety agencies in the county — aren’t merely five-minute affairs, but last a couple of hours at a time, and involve an extensive debriefing afterward where officials discuss how they did and ways they can improve.
The exercises aren’t announced to staff ahead of time and are engineered to address every facet of the situation that can be imagined, from security at entryways to the protocols for opening up classrooms after the shooter has been neutralized, and everything in between.
“It’s a logical morphing to make the exercise seem more like the real situation,” Watkins said. “Every scenario is a little different.”
Reed City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet has worked at several districts in his career and he’s not aware of any that take active shooter training to this level.
“I find it very useful,” Sweet said. “It stresses different parts of the building to continue to find weak spots. It keeps us on our toes and keeps us thinking about this.”
During one exercise, Sweet said they noticed that it was difficult to keep track of the simulated shooter and communicate where they were within the building, specifically what hallway they were in. Realizing this likely would become an even bigger problem if a real active shooter actually was in the building, when everyone would be stressed and panicked, Sweet said they came up with the idea of color coding each hallway to make them more easy to identify. This is just one of a number of changes the district has made resulting from the active shooter exercises.
While there is a list of established procedures districts fall back on in cases such as these (such as locking down, securing students and staff in their rooms, and establishing a command center) Sweet said the unique nature of each exercise gives staff the opportunity to practice adapting on the fly as each situation warrants. It also gives school personnel the opportunity to familiarize themselves with people from the other agencies likely to respond, such as police and fire departments.
“The more you can think about it ahead of time, the better reactions you’ll have in that type of emergency,” Sweet said. “It makes it as realistic as possible without causing undue stress to individuals.”
Sweet said the potential for students, in particular, to be stressed or traumatized during the exercises is something that he thinks about a lot.
“I worry about that,” Sweet said. “But as a district we’ve decided that it’s worth that minor risk to be as prepared as we can if something does happen. The community deserves for its schools to be as prepared as they can be.”
Sweet said preparing for the possibility of an active shooter while also maintaining an open, warm and trusting environment for the students is a tricky balancing act but one that must be maintained.
For Watkins, training for an active shooter is a matter of survival, similar to how districts used to train for nuclear bomb attacks decades ago.
“The only reason we can ask that question (about potential for trauma from conducting drills) is because we’ve evolved to a point where we realize that this shouldn’t be happening,” said Watkins, who added that in the wild, animals act instinctually to survive in much the same way that those in an active shooter situation should act — by first running away, then hiding, and, if all else fails, fighting.
That being said, Watkins said they do take steps to minimize the emotional and psychological impact of the exercises, including by not simulating any actual violence using blood splatter or anything like that.
“No simulated attack stuff,” said Watkins, who added that it’s also important for parents to take a role in discussing the issue with their children and helping them to understand that while such events are incredibly rare, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.
In the wake of the most recent school shooting, it’s easy to play armchair quarterback and speculate on what might have gone wrong but Watkins was hesitant to make any comments on Uvalde, other than to say there is no debate that “rapid intervention is key to saving lives.”
Watkins was more forthcoming in his opinions regarding some ideas that have cropped up in recent days to minimize the potential for school shootings, one being to design schools with only one entry and exit point.
From a safety perspective, this is a bad idea, Watkins said; just ask any firefighter what they think of there being only one exit in a school building.
It’s also not a good idea from a learning environment standpoint, Watkins said.
“Schools are not prisons,” Watkins said. “They need to be able to maintain the integrity of the educational process.”
Others have suggested the opposite idea — to make schools more open, allowing students and staff to escape from any point in the building at the first sign of an active shooter.
Watkins questions the wisdom of this strategy, as well, since the data on school shootings indicates that breaches of locked doors are unlikely to happen, making students and staff much more safe in their classrooms than out in the open.
Ultimately, Watkins said the goal of the exercises is to take back some control in a situation where control seemingly has been lost. If there is a feeling of familiarity in a situation, even if that familiarity is the result of a simulation, those involved will be more likely to make good decisions amid the confusion and terror of the moment.
“There is no universal best solution,” Watkins said. “But for me, this is now a life lesson.”
