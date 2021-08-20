CADILLAC — Smiles, laughter and hum of fans were heard in the fellowship hall in the basement of the Cadillac Christian Church recently on a steamy August morning.
The women, who gathered, were busy getting things ready for the second of two monthly meetings of the North Star Quilters Guild. The group has been meeting this way for years and its members range in ages from 40 to 94.
The guild is an informal group of quilters dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and sharing with the community, in particular, the community’s children. Guild president Jean Wright said anyone can join the guild and there isn’t a prerequisite of being a master at quilting.
You don’t even have to have performed on stitch.
“We are an open guild and anyone is welcome to come and join us. You don’t have to have quilting skills,” she said tying a knot on one of the quilts the group was working on. “There are always jobs to do like tying quilts, ironing fabric, laying out fabric and cutting fabric.”
It also is a good way for a novice quilter to see how a quilt is made, but make no mistake, the guild has its share of veteran quilters. Elsie Vredenburg has one of her quilts on display in Paducah, Kentucky, which is the quilting mecca, Graceland or any other place of distinction you can think of for quilters and the craft. Other members have had their quilts in shows in Nashville.
Another such quilter is Mary Ederer. The 94-year-old has only been quilting for 22 years, but she was a fast learner. Although she was prolific in her speed in making a quilt, she has slowed a bit. She used to do them all by hand, but as she has aged, she has started to incorporate the use of a sewing machine more.
Ederer said when her family sold their motel business 22 years ago this summer, she was looking for something to do. It just so happened that her daughter, who lives in the Grand Rapids area, called her to see if she wanted to go to a fabric shop for an event.
Being an avid sewer, Ederer said sure and made the short trip to the Grand Rapids area. That, however, is when she first decided she wanted to quilt.
“So we went to the shop hop (when quilters visit multiple quilt shops in a single trip) and I saw the quilt that was the first one I made. I still have the first quilt I made from that shop.”
Ederer said she doesn’t remember how long she took to make that first quilt, but over the years she became good enough where she could create a basic quilt from start to finish in three days. More elaborate ones, however, could take her months to make.
As to why she joined the guild, Ederer said she remembered seeing notices in the Cadillac News about the group meeting before she started quilting. Once she started quilting, she decided to check it out.
“They used to have a little notice in the paper that said North Star Quilt Guild meets at this church and anybody interested in quilting is welcome. At that time, I wasn’t quilting.,” she said. “But I always sewed clothing. So, I came. All these years later. It’s a wonderful bunch of friendly women. They share their knowledge with each other.”
Guild member Patty Wallenstein said the group mostly makes what she calls charitable quilts. There are exceptions. They include when they make a quilt for an organization to auction off, but this fiscal year, (from September to August), they have made more than 400 quilts to donate to either Oasis Family Resource Center or the birthing center at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
While the group has a lot of fabric to make these quilts, there are supplies they constantly need to purchase. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting their ability to do much of anything in 2020 and forcing them to cancel their bi-annual quilt show, money and supplies like batting are starting to run out.
“We’re having a garage sale on Sept. 11 of everybody’s plethora of stuff to try to raise money to get batting. We rarely have to buy fabric because we all have lots at home,” Wallenstein said. “We can’t have a quilt show (this year) because of COVID, but we are hoping to have one in 2022, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The garage sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 106 Doral Drive in Cadillac. There will be different craft items for sale including, quilts, bags, fabric, books, thread, notions, jewelry beads, buttons, cross stitch supplies, yarn and more.
If a person would like to make a monetary donation, they can send them care of Dawn Paulin, 426 East Bremer, Cadillac MI, 49601. The guild meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m. at the Cadillac Christian Church on the corner of Park and Pine streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.