Finding volunteers still an issue for some event organizers

CADILLAC — The warmer weather means we are inching closer to large gatherings for summer events.
As organizers continue preparing for another busy season, many are still struggling to find people willing to lend a helping hand.
“It’s been tough,” Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said. “People don’t seem to want to volunteer. It seems like it’s gotten worse since COVID.”
The Chamber hosts several large events in Lake City every year, including the Greatest Fourth in the North, the Festival of the Pines and Winterfest. Kaminski said they keep a list of volunteers and reach out to see who can help.
Though it seems to be easier in the summer to find help because there are more people, Kaminski said they need volunteers all year round.
“It’s like any job,” she said. “When there are not enough people to do the work or volunteer, unfortunately, the board or myself are stretched in too many places.”
Kaminski said events can get hectic and disorganized, which they try not to let the public see. With so many activities planned at these events, she said there are a lot of things that need to be addressed throughout a given day.
“Sometimes it can feel like you’re getting pulled in a lot of different directions,” she said. “But, that’s to be expected when you don’t have that core volunteer group to help.”
The Cadillac Northern District Fair has struggled for years to find volunteers according to Board President Larry Walsh. While they’re sometimes able to get help from family and friends, Walsh said the board has grown accustomed to doing the work themselves.
“We just suck it up and do more work,” he said. “If we don’t get any volunteers, that’s our only choice. We just got to buckle up.”
Once their fair schedule is set, Walsh said they can’t make adjustments and have to work longer hours. With more volunteers, he said their whole operation would run a lot smoother.
The struggle to find volunteers has already claimed one event this year. McBain Heritage Days committee member Joey Roberts said they had to cancel this year’s event because they couldn’t fill all their committee seats.
Since the event was scheduled to happen in July, Roberts said they ran out of time to find enough people willing to organize the event.
“It’s sad,” Roberts said. “It’s a great celebration, and it’s something a lot of people look forward to.”
One group these events seem to struggle with getting to volunteer is younger people. Roberts said he has heard from many that they are busier with family, school activities and work.
As the McBain Mayor, Roberts said work is part of the reason he was unable to return as a committee member. If they struggle to find volunteers again next year, he said the future of the event is uncertain.
It’s not all doom and gloom for every event in the area. Cadillac Beer Festival Chair Mike Filkins said they are up to 15 volunteers helping to organize this year’s event. This is up from the nine people they had helping last year.
“I think some of that was due to the festival going really well last year,” he said. “Successful things tend to attract more people.”
For Freedom Festival Board President John Dykstra, it’s about being more intentional with who you asked for help. In his first year helping organize the festival, he said they’ve obtained between 25 and 30 volunteers after having to cancel the event last year due to a lack of help.
Dykstra said when you ask a lot of people for help, many might assume someone else will volunteer but no one does. By asking specific people for help, he said they might be more likely to respond and volunteer.
“When you ask everyone, you truly asked no one,” he said. “You have to be intentional with your invitations.”
He also said asking new people rather than the same people to volunteer helps build new relationships and ensures those regular helpers don’t burn out.
When asking people for help, he said event organizers should explain what volunteers will be expected to do and how long they’re needed. If there’s disorganization and volunteers feel like they have to do more, Dykstra said those people might not want to come back to help next year.
“I think a lot of that relies on us as the event organizers and how organized we are,” he said. “If we’re not organized, and I’ve only got a little bit of time on my hands, I’m not going to take time to go into a wildfire.”
With the cancellation of an event like Heritage Days, Roberts said volunteers are important for places like McBain.
“Volunteers are huge,” he said. “These smaller communities are not able to hire additional staffing that can do this stuff.”
Event organizers say the benefits of volunteering are endless. Along with helping community events run smoothly, Dykstra said it’s about bringing joy to people. With how valuable people’s time is, he said that’s something money can’t buy.
“Volunteers don’t get paid because they’re priceless,” he said. “You can’t put a price on people giving up their time.”
Walsh said there’s also gratitude involved because you’re supporting the community and helping make an event better.
Showing people the importance of an event is another way Dykstra said he thinks could help encourage more people to volunteer. He said by showing people the impact an event has and the vision behind it, they’ll have a better idea of why what they’re doing is important.
As event organizers continue searching for volunteers, Kaminski encouraged people to reach out to local Chambers, senior centers, churches and nonprofits.
Even if you volunteer for a couple of hours, she said that can make a big difference.
“There’s volunteerism everywhere,” she said.
