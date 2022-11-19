CADILLAC — Walking onto a choose-and-cut Christmas tree lot could be an overwhelming experience for someone who’s never done it before.
With so many different types of trees to choose from, the novice consumer might assume that they’re all essentially the same.
As experts will attest, however, each species has its own characteristics and picking the perfect Christmas tree really comes down to a matter of personal preference.
William Lindberg, Christmas tree educator for Michigan State University Extension, said that traditionally, the Scots pine was the most popular Christmas tree in Michigan but in recent years, people have begun opting for fir varieties such as Concolor and Fraser.
Fir are popular in part because they have excellent needle retention, which means fewer dead needles to pick up off the floor, and because the tree’s limbs are strong and don’t droop when used for hanging ornaments.
Some varieties of firs, including Concolor, also give off an aromatic scent that many people find appealing.
That isn’t to say that other species don’t have qualities that people find desirable.
The following are descriptions provided by MSU Extension of several common Christmas tree species that can be found on tree lots throughout Northern Michigan.
While Lindberg said he’s not sure if lot prices for Christmas trees will be higher this year as a result of inflation, it makes sense that they might, given that the input costs of producing trees have increased. An example is the cost of fertilizer, which has risen sharply in recent months.
Scots pine
Scots pine is the tree species that has long defined the Michigan Christmas tree and is still a favorite for traditionalists. Scots pines are dense trees with dark-green needles. Stiff branches hold up well to ornaments and needle retention is excellent. Scots pine is also an economical choice.
Douglas fir
Douglas fir (which Lindberg said technically is not part of the fir family of trees, despite its name) is a dense tree with soft, light green needles. You’ll need to stick with lighter-weight ornaments since the branches are not as stiff as some other species. Another good choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Fraser fir
Fraser fir continues to increase in popularity for good reason. Fraser fir has blue-green needles with silvery undersides. The branches are stiff and hold up well to ornaments. The trees have a pleasant scent and needle retention is excellent.
Blue spruce
Blue spruce remains a popular Christmas tree because of its bright blue color. Branches are stiff and hold ornaments well. Blue spruce needles are quite sharp, so be sure to wear gloves and long-sleeves when handling. While the needles may make the tree hard to handle, some people choose blue spruce to keep pets away from the tree.
Black hills spruce
Black hills spruce have needles that are shorter and softer than Colorado blue spruce. Black hills spruce have excellent color and have a very traditional Christmas tree appearance. Branches are stiff and hold up well to ornaments.
White pine (seen below)
White pine is one of two Michigan native conifers commonly used for Christmas trees, along with balsam fir. This is a dense tree with soft, green needles. This tree will require light-weight ornaments. For consumers that have a high ceiling and want a larger tree, white pine can be an economical choice.
Balsam fir
Balsam fir has long been a preferred species for many consumers because of its strong Christmas tree scent. It has dark green needles and excellent form.
Concolor fir
Concolor fir have longer needles that may be as blue as a blue spruce. The big draw for this species, however, is the strong, citrus-like scent of its needles.
Korean fir
Korean fir is native to Asia, as noted by the name, but grows well in our climate and soil. It has dark green needles with striking silvery undersides. The form and unique texture add to this species’ appeal.
Canaan fir
Canaan fir combines many of the characteristics of balsam fir with better needle retention of Fraser fir. It is sometimes described as a hybrid between balsam fir and Fraser fir, but is actually a specific seed source from balsam fir from the Canaan Valley of West Virginia.
