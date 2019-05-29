Fire at LC post office quickly contained

LAKE CITY — There was a fire at the Lake City Post Office on Tuesday morning but it was contained quickly and there was no damage reported. The fire, apparently the result of a ballast short-circuiting, occurred before 7 a.m. and firefighters called to the scene had everything contained in a short period of time.
The post office opened at regular time without any interference of service. A fan was still pushing some residual smoke out an exit door but, other than that, it was business as usual.
“Everything is fine,‘ Rob Burke, the officer in charge at the post office, said shortly after 9 a.m.
“No mail was damaged and everything is going on like it usually does.‘
