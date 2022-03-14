By the summer, the hope is an EMS/fire authority will be ready to roll in Antioch, Hanover, Springville and Wexford townships.
On Jan. 1, a Facebook post on the Buckley Fire Department’s page stated EMS service would not be provided effective 7 a.m. Jan. 1. The post said the elimination of the EMS service in Buckley was due to a lack of funding to provide staffing to offset the shortage of volunteers. The post also said the department was not providing the appropriate service for the tax dollars collected.
Buckley Fire Chief Mike Guernsey said 22% of the EMS runs by his department didn’t send a fully staffed ambulance. He said it is state regulation that two trained personnel must respond to the first call.
Guernsey said in January staffing has been an ongoing problem for years. He said when full-time and career-minded agencies are having problems attracting people to work, how is a volunteer organization that pays minimally going to survive?
He also said when he first became chief of the department he approached surrounding townships about needing to address staffing issues.
That was 2011. Guernsey said he again approached them in 2016 and in 2019 he approached them with a business planning proposal that included a budget.
The plan was to combine Hanover, Antioch, Springville and Wexford townships with the Villages of Mesick and Buckley to form an authority. Because Buckley Fire Department is contracted to offer services to Mayfield and Grant townships in Grand Traverse County, those municipalities would have been part of the fire and EMS authority.
Each time no action was taken and on Jan. 1, EMS services were discontinued.
While EMS is no longer part of the Buckley Fire Department, Guernsey said fire services will continue. If things don’t change for the fire department, however, Guernsey said it could be a similar outcome.
With the EMS service no longer being offered, a township-based committee was formed by Hanover, Antioch, Springville and Wexford townships.
Antioch Township Supervisor Tom Williams said the discussion to create an EMS/fire authority started roughly six months ago. A discussion was had between the four supervisors of the impacted townships and the point was to see if it was feasible.
After those preliminary discussions, Williams said it was agreed to form an authority. Both township boards in Antioch and Wexford Township had signed articles of incorporation to form the authority and just last week both Hanover and Springville townships confirmed their board also had signed those same articles of incorporation, according to Williams.
A similar situation is unfolding in northeast Wexford County.
To improve ambulance response times to northeast Wexford County, a group of concerned residents has been meeting regularly to discuss the possibility of creating a dedicated EMS authority for the region. The group consists of officials from Colfax Township, Greenwood Township, Liberty Township, Cedar Creek Township, and the city of Manton.
Recently, it was announced the plan is to place a millage proposal on the November ballot to fund an EMS authority focused on serving people in the five municipalities.
While there are several months between now and November, the group needs to get several ducks in a row before they’re ready to place the millage on the ballot. This includes the need to obtain an ambulance to serve the authority. From a financial standpoint, this is a critical component of the plan.
Williams said the four townships on the other side of the county are using what Charlevoix County did as a guide for how they should create the authority. Considering the townships are using the same attorney who helped Charlevoix County create a county-wide authority, Williams said they think it will make things a little easier.
He also said the millage to pay for the service is already in place, so taxpayers won’t see an increase. He said those same residents need to be part of the process and he is hopeful that as things progress there will be more public participation.
“We want the public’s input. The meetings have to be posted and we would like more input from the residents,” Williams said. “That is what the authority is for.”
As for a to-do list, Williams said the four township members who will be part of the authority board need to draft a budget and develop a classification for the firefighters and EMTs they hire. He also said the board needs to elect a chairperson, vice chairperson, clerk and treasurer. The four members also need to appoint an at-large member.
“We are looking for a fifth member and that person doesn’t have to be a resident of the townships, but we want them to have a background in EMS and fire,” he said. “The authority will be EMS service but it will include fire because Buckley fire will already be in it. If anyone is interested in serving on the authority contact one of the four township halls.”
Williams said the board also needs to draft and pass bylaws for the authority and once complete a copy will be sent to each township. He said the authority will need to get a Federal ID number by sending in the articles of incorporation and minutes from that meeting.
The authority also needs to hire staff for both EMS and fire. Even though the members of the Buckley Fire Department can remain, Williams said they still have to go through a brief interview process. He also said the work to have existing equipment transferred over to the authority needs to be done.
Williams said the first day the authority members could meet is March 14, but since each township will be conducting board of review days on that day and March 15, a meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 22, at the Springville Township Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Cadillac News staff writer Chris Lamphere contributed to this report.
