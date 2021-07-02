CADILLAC — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that started at a home in Cadillac Thursday morning before it did significant damage.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, at 9:33 a.m., units were dispatched to what was reported as a house fire at 1122 Sixth St.
Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene at 9:38 a.m. to find light smoke coming from the residence. The occupants had exited the residence prior to firefighters arriving.
Fire crews made entry and quickly contained then extinguished the fire. Fire crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul operations until 10:34 a.m.
Fire damage was limited to the kitchen area and was not significant. No injuries were reported. The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department and MMR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.