CADILLAC — Firefighters early Wednesday morning battled a house fire on Chapin Street for several hours.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, shortly after 2:45 a.m., the Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of E. Chapin Street for a possible fire in a residential building.
A passerby reported seeing a lot of smoke coming from 703 Chapin St. and contacted 911. Cadillac firefighters were on scene within three minutes and reported heavy smoke with very little visible flame coming from the residence. Furthermore, it was unknown if the structure was occupied.
Firefighters immediately began interior search operations to determine if there were victims inside of the home. While searching the home, firefighters were forced to withdraw due to the roof structure beginning to collapse. Firefighters were able to confirm that the building was unoccupied prior to halting search operations. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire using defensive tactics. The fire was successfully extinguished, and fire department operations concluded shortly after 7 a.m.
The Cadillac Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. However, there are no investigative updates to provide at this time.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, the Cadillac Police Department, and the city of Cadillac utilities department.
