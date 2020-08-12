MANISTEE — On Tuesday at 5:39 p.m., the city of Manistee received a report of a structure fire at 715 Kosciusko St. Upon arrival firefighters found flames visible at the rear of the two-story building.
One occupant was assisted out of the upstairs apartment by a city police officer. There were no occupant or firefighter injuries reported during this event.
The arriving duty crew was able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent spread to the front of the structure, according to a press release issued by the Manistee City Fire Department.
City firefighters were aided by Filer Township Fire, Manistee Township Fire, Stronach Fire, and Grant Township Fire department.
They were able to contain the fire to the back portion of the building. Other agencies assisting were Manistee County Air Truck, North Flight EMS, Manistee County Sheriff Department, Manistee City Police, and the Red Cross.
Onekama Fire and East Lake Fire were contacted and placed in standby operation for additional emergency coverage. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to determine a cause of the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
