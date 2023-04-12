Fire danger elevated in northern half of Lower Peninsula

It didn’t take long for conditions to go from moist to dry, and now the northern half of the Lower Peninsula is experiencing fire danger.
As of Tuesday, fire danger was listed as “Very High,” according to the Huron-Manistee National Forest. Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said the recent warmup and windy conditions have jump-started fire danger season this week.
He said until there is rain, which isn’t forecast until this weekend, the fire danger will remain high. As of the week ending April 9, Baker said the DNR responded to eight fires that burned a total of 15 acres. Year-to-date, Baker said there have been 13 fires that burned nearly 21 acres.
Last year at this time, Baker said there had been two fires that burned nearly four acres. He also said Monday there were multiple calls for fires and there were a few more by Tuesday afternoon. He said it was anticipated it would continue to be busy the next few days as the warmer temperatures and windy conditions continue.
With that in mind, the Grand Rapids National Weather Service office said a fire weather watch would be in effect for several counties, including Lake and Osceola, from Wednesday afternoon to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The forecast also called for southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity was expected to be as low as 22% and temperatures could reach the upper 70s inland from Lake Michigan.
With Michigan being a fairly populated state, when wildfires do occur, there is always a concern for damage to private property and structures like homes. That is why residents must stay up to date with the level of fire danger, especially this time of year.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the DNR. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
Baker said while campfires or fires within a fire ring are allowed even when fire danger is high, he said if it causes a wildfire or damage it will be the person who started it’s their responsibility to pay for it. If it escapes that fire ring or campfire area, it will be on your dime to pay for damages.
“It will be something to watch out for until we get some rain,” Baker said.
As of Tuesday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
