In August 2007, a gubernatorial proclamation banned all burning in Michigan and if extremely-dry conditions continue, it could happen again.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said with conditions about as dry as they can be, discussions are likely being had about whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should issue such a proclamation.
While that isn’t a sure thing, Baker said the chance for some increased wind could make things even more dangerous this weekend.
“At this time, almost anything could start a fire. Lawn mowing, chains from a trailer or dragging something else,” he said. “A lot of things can start something and the possibility of added wind could make the tiniest thing into a fire.”
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said increased winds are in the forecast this weekend, but it isn’t going to be extreme. He said on Saturday, winds are expected to reach levels of 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph or slightly higher. He said it will be a similar story but it could be lesser in terms of miles per hour and gusts.
Sullivan also said it should remain under the threshold for activating Red Flag Warnings for the area. To have a Red Flag Warning issued, temperatures have to be at 75 degrees or higher, with relative humidity below 25% and sustained winds of 15 mph or more.
“It’s not going to be strong, but it will be more than what we have been seeing,” he said.
When looking at what a gubernatorial burning ban looks like, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm banned outdoor burning in 75 counties in Michigan due to the extremely high wildfire danger more than 15 years ago. The ban covered most of the Lower Peninsula and all of the Upper Peninsula and included Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The ban meant residents and visitors could not burn any flammable material, including refuse, brush, stumps, rubbish, grass, stubble, leaves or crop residue; burn items using a burn barrel; smoke pipes, cigars and/or cigarettes outdoors adjacent to forest lands, except for places of habitation, authorized and improved campgrounds, or in any automobile or truck; and, all campfires except those within containers at public or private campgrounds that have permanent staff on site or at places of habitation.
Campfires also were not allowed at any state forest campgrounds or other similar unsupervised, rustic campgrounds.
A violation of the burning ban was punishable with a misdemeanor. The ban, however, did not include charcoal grills or propane or liquid-fueled camping stoves. The ban was lifted a little more than a week after it was issued in most places but the Upper Peninsula didn’t have it lifted until Sept. 11, 2007.
Before the 2007 proclamation, the last time an outdoor burning ban was signed was May 21, 1998. That burning ban was issued for the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula.
As of Friday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
Recently, an escaped campfire caused 136 acres of forest land to burn near Manton as part of the Fife Lake Outlet Fire. The fire started along County Line Road or 2 Road just east of U.S. 131. The fire was able to spread from the residence and was fueled by dry grass, dry leaves and needles on the ground. It burned through jack pine, red pine and oak trees.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. The green-up will have occurred and fire danger typically lessens. By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
With the lack of rain over the last several weeks the green-up, which has occurred, has not been able to lessen fire danger.
