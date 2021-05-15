Fire danger high heading into the weekend

Fire danger is high around the state and likely will be until it rains.
With that in mind, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking all residents and visitors to be careful with campfires, debris burning and other activities. Whether you plan to get in some early-season camping, hit the trail on an ORV or clean up dead wood around your property, keep in mind that fire danger is high in many parts of the state, including the Cadillac area, this weekend.
"Even though the landscape is green, our forests and grasses are very dry,‘ said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Forest Resources Division of the Michigan DNR. “A fire can escape and move quickly due to the dry air and dry fuels.‘
Fuels include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the DNR. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
If you plan to burn yard debris, first check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
As of Friday afternoon, open debris burning was not permitted anywhere within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, as well as all of the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
The DNR also suggested if your weekend plans include using an ORV, power tools or other machinery, be careful to keep sparks from igniting leaves or grass. A hot muffler or engine also can touch off a fire.
