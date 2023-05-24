CADILLAC — As Northern Michigan and the Cadillac area prepare for the first big weekend of the upcoming summer season, Mother Nature appears ready to greet residents and visitors with beautiful, dry weather.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Harold Dippman said after temperatures cool off a bit on Wednesday, there will be a steady rise in temperatures beginning Thursday and continuing through Monday. Dippman said by the time we get to the actual Memorial Day holiday, temperatures could be in the mid-80s.
While Wednesday will have winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 to 25, Dippman said the following days and weekend shouldn’t be very windy. Relative humidities also will be under the 30% level, Dippman said.
“Once we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures will go up. Highs will be in the mid-70s Friday, upper-70s Saturday, low-80s on Sunday and the mid-80s by Monday,” he said. “Winds should be light and nothing like on Wednesday.”
With no rain forecasted over the next several days, Huron-Manistee National Forest Fire Communication Specialist Debra-Ann Brabazon said residents and visitors need to be aware of conditions both while enjoying the outdoors and while traveling to the various forests and campgrounds in the area.
“When we get into stretches of dry weather like this, we have to be conscience it is not just campfires that start wildfires. It is dragging chains on trailers and campers,” she said. “It is dry enough for any spark to ignite a wildfire.”
She said people need to ask themselves a simple question, if you are going camping this weekend or any time when fire danger is high, do you need a fire? If the fire is for warmth or cooking? If the answer is yes to one or both of those questions, Brabazon said it is permitted even if there aren’t burn permits being issued.
If, however, the fire is just for aesthetics, Brabazon said it is still legal to have one, but it may be a good idea to not have one if fire danger conditions are high. Regardless, it is the responsibility of whoever starts the campfire to make sure it is out before going to sleep or leaving the site.
“It is really important to think about safety, and not just yourself, but other campers. We want to make sure everyone is doing their due diligence to prevent a wildfire,” she said. “There is a lot we can do to protect our public lands.”
While there are many ways to build a campfire, Brabazon said there is only one way to put it out, drown, stir and feel. This means dousing a fire with water, stirring the ashes and dousing it with water again until it is cold to the touch before going to bed or leaving the site.
As of Tuesday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. The green-up will have occurred and fire danger typically lessens. By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.