• Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning. • Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass. • Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again. • Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended. • Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs. • It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air. • You can use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
MANTON — An escaped campfire at a private residence Sunday caused 136 acres to burn in a wildfire.
On Tuesday, Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said crews remained on the scene of the Fife Lake Outlet Fire. He said the origin of the fire was along County Line Road or 2 Road just east of U.S. 131. The fire was considered contained but there were plenty of hot spots due to the dry conditions and the abundance of fuel that was on the forest floor in the area of the fire.
He said although the fire was contained on Sunday, crews were on the scene of the fire on Monday and were expected to be there all day on Tuesday and likely for the next few days.
“We will have crews here for the next few days. Pretty much until it rains. There is still burning happening in stump holes, logs that are laying there and underground stuff,” he said. “It is smoldering until it is ash.”
He said crews are securing everything close to the fire line they have created and keeping everything within the perimeter of the fire. He also said with dry conditions expected to continue, burn permits were not going to be issued until there is substantial rain.
The fire was fueled by dry grass, dry leaves and needles on the ground. It burned through jack pine, red pine and oak trees. Baker said the homeowner had put water on the fire before going inside and thought it was out.
During the fire Sunday, the Michigan State Police assisted the DNR by evacuating Chippewa Landing Campground. Baker said the evacuation was a precaution. A total of 18 DNR firefighters and crews from five local fire departments battled the blaze. It was contained at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Evacuees were allowed to return to the campground around 11 p.m.
With the fire contained and crews working all day Monday, Baker said the confidence that the fire will remain confined is high, even if winds pick up.
As for the weather, Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Keith Berger things are dry. Year-to-date precipitation for the Cadillac area is about 10.45 inches with the normal average being 12.70 inches. For perspective, Berger said the lowest average recorded dates back to 1925 when only 3.58 inches of rain had fallen year-to-date. The wettest season, year-to-date, happened in 2017 when the amount was 17.47 inches.
Berger, however, said he couldn’t attest to how accurate the 1925 stats are.
While it will be spotty, Berger said there is the potential for some temporary relief in the next couple of days.
Relative humidity is expected to start moving higher but temperatures also are expected to range between 85 and 90 degrees beginning Wednesday. He said those relative humidities also will not be extremely high but will range from the mid-20th percentile to the low 30s. He also said there is the potential for scattered showers.
“We are going to see an increased chance of precipitation beginning Wednesday afternoon and Thursday into Friday,” he said. “They will be air mass showers that are hit or miss. We don’t a big, wet system that is going to soak us for a few days.”
DNR firefighters were assisted by the City of Manton Fire Department and the Fife Lake Area, Cedar Creek, South Boardman and Haring Township fire departments. Equipment used included four bulldozers, one skidder and four engines. The USDA Forest Service provided two Fire Boss tanker airplanes, which strategically dropped water on the fire in a coordinated effort with the DNR’s spotter airplane.
With very little rain statewide during May, conditions remain very dry across the state. As a result, the DNR is not issuing any burn permits at this time. Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan. If a backyard fire gets away from you, call 911 immediately.
“If you are going to have a campfire by your house or in the backyard be prepared to put it out. Have all the tools you need and water,” Baker said. “Make sure your hose reaches where the fire is.”
As of Tuesday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
Berger said the timing of this current dry spell is anything but ideal.
“We normally go through a dry spell, but that is usually in July. Normally, we will get some precipitation and get the green up,” he said. “We will have had a decent amount of moisture and that puts the squash on fire danger. This dry spell happened during the green up and the problem is we haven’t had a lot of precipitation. We are having heat with no rain and low humidity, so it’s really dry out there.”
