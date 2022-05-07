Fire danger to remain high through the weekend, Red Flag Warnings possible next week

Fire danger will remain high throughout the weekend, with a chance for Red Flag warnings to be issued beginning next week as warm, dry conditions will continue for the next seven to 10 days.
That was the outlook given by Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan Friday as the first stretch of spring-like weather also is bringing the first stretch of fire danger.
“It is not changing a whole lot. Fire danger will remain high with similar conditions of high temperatures, wind, low humidity and pre-green-up conditions,” Sullivan said.
With temperatures not looking to met or break the threshold of 75 degrees during the weekend, Sullivan said the chance for Red Flag Warning being issued is low, at least for the weekend. That could change early next week.
To have a Red Flag Warning issued, Sullivan said temperatures have to be at 75 degrees or higher, with relative humidity below 25% and sustained winds of 15 mph or more. While the wind and humidity will likely be at those levels, Sullivan said the temperatures will remain below 75 through the weekend.
He said next week it isn’t clear if the wind will be gusting at a sustained 15 mph and it also is possible for some more humid, southern air to be part of the forecast. While it won’t be extreme humidity, Sullivan said there is a good chance it will keep it above that 25% humidity threshold.
“We are locked into the ridge of high pressure and it will be tough to get any (storm systems/rain) through that ridge,” he said. “Things could change, but I couldn’t give when that will be. As far as we can see, it is dry.”
Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal said we have entered the time of year that people need to pay attention to the weather forecast and be smart with fire. He said while things have not been too busy wildfire-wise, he said on Friday he was out patrolling the national forest and found a campfire left burning while campers were out recreating.
He said it is important to remember that if you build a fire, never leave it unattended. He also reminded people to douse a fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
“Even though we were pretty wet a little while ago, it only takes a little wind, warmer temperatures and low relative humidity to raise the fire danger quickly,” Veal said.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. The green-up will have occurred and fire danger typically lessens.
By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
With Michigan being a fairly populated state when wildfires do occur there is always a concern for damage to private property and structures like homes. That is why residents must stay up to date with the level of fire danger, especially this time of year.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
If you plan to burn yard debris, first check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
As of Friday, open debris burning was not permitted within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
