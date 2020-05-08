Fire danger 'very high' right now; DNR stops issuing burn permits

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan needs rain.
Bruce Tower, forest fire supervisor for the DNR's Cadillac Management Unit, said the current fire danger as of Thursday was "very high" and until the area gets some significant deposits of H2O, they won't be issuing any burn permits anytime soon.
High fire danger isn't isolated to Northern Michigan: according to the DNR's burn permit management system website, on Thursday there were no counties in Michigan where they were issuing permits.
Tower said they will be assessing the fire danger on a daily basis and once it reaches the low-to-moderate level, they will begin issuing permits once again.
In the last couple of days, Tower said there have been a few grass fires in the Cadillac area but they've been fairly small and isolated so far. He said even though fields are starting to green up, other vegetation remains dry, brown and easily combustible.
While people are allowed to have campfires and small cooking fires without a burn permit, Tower said in these conditions, the DNR strongly recommends refraining from these activities, as well.
Debra-Ann A. Brabazon, wildfire prevention and mitigation education and fire information specialist for the U.S. Forest Service, said fire danger changes from day to day and location to location.
Local weather, winds, temperatures, drought conditions and recent rainfall all contribute to current fire danger ratings, Brabazon said. When the Forest Service is showing "very high" it means fires can start easily immediately after ignition, spread rapidly and quickly increase in intensity. The fire danger decreases just as quickly with rain or increased humidity.
"While the hardwood trees and other woody debris have yet to 'leaf-out,' the sun dries out flashy fuels such as grasses and leaf litter, making them more susceptible to wildfire," Brabazon said.
"In open areas, wind, warmer temperatures and lower relative humidity dry these fuels quickly and ignite as fast as fuels in direct sunlight. Once a spark ignites a flame, these fuels burn quickly and are fast-moving. With elevated fire danger, the behavior of the fire increases proportionately."
To find out the status of burn permits in your area, go to Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
