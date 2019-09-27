CADILLAC — The devices save lives — and now the Cadillac Fire Department has the money to buy extra.
Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are considered a crucial link in the “chain of survival‘ when somebody goes into cardiac arrest.
In fact, one firefighter said the department had used the devices just this week, but didn’t know details of exactly when or how.
Now the fire department has received a $20,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Firefighter Grant program. The department will use the funds — plus a local 5% match, or $1,000 — to buy new AEDs, according to a news release.
While the devices aren’t exactly scarce — they’ve become an ubiquitous piece of emergency equipment; many workplaces have them, as do government offices and schools — they don’t last forever.
Devices that are handled rarely and not used very often may last 10-15 years but devices that get “banged around in the back of a police vehicle or on a fire truck‘ won’t last as long, according to an article by Chris Hendershot on AEDmarket.com in November 2018.
AEDs marketed toward fire departments ranged from $675 to $1,745 on the website.
With the grant, the Cadillac Fire Department plans to replace two AEDs and outfit all fire department vehicles with the devices.
While the devices are a critical piece of equipment for emergency responders and save community members’ lives, AEDs are also important pieces of equipment for the firefighters’ own safety.
“Each year, more firefighters are dying from cardiac events than from injuries sustained while fighting fires. These new AEDs will be ready to serve not only the citizens of this community, but also firefighters if a sudden cardiac arrest occurs,‘ the department said.
