CADILLAC — Lieutenant Mike Fisk of the Cadillac Fire Department said that they received a call about a capsized sailboat in Lake Cadillac at 1:25 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
Fisk said that the cause was a gust of wind, and the victim was on the lake for approximately 30 minutes from the time of capsize to the time of rescue. Fisk also said that there was only one occupant on the boat, and there were no injuries.
“We took our duty crew and rode Engine 2 out to our boat dock,‘ Fisk said. “We also had our ambulance on shore.‘ After helping the sailboater into the rescue boat, Fisk said the fire department returned him to the dock of his residence on Lake Cadillac. After doing so, the fire department started the work of recovering the sailboat by disconnecting the base of the mast.
“There was a pin down there that I pulled — disconnected it so that way we could try to right the boat,‘ Fisk said. “We were able to roll the boat over, get it righted, get the mast down so it didn’t blow away on us, and then slowly towed that back into the shore.‘
“From the time we were dispatched to the time that we made it to the victim of the boat was about seven minutes,‘ Fisk said. “Definitely want to make a big shoutout to my crew — they did a great job today.‘
