Fire Dept. responds to burning smell at VanDrie store

CADILLAC — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to VanDrie Home Furnishings Tuesday night on reports of a potential structure fire.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, at 8:11 p.m., units were dispatched to what was reported as light smoke and a smell of wires or rubber burning at 7591 S. U.S. 131 in Clam Lake Township.
Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene at 8:16 p.m. to find light smoke coming from the vents of the building which were determined to be operating properly. The building was confirmed unoccupied on arrival.
Fire crews made entry and did a primary search of the interior and exterior using thermal imaging cameras. A more thorough search was then performed throughout the building and on the roof. No signs of fire or excessive heat were found. Staff of the building assisted in helping locate systems throughout the building to systematically rule out possible causes of the smell of smoke.
It was determined that the smell of smoke was not originating from the property and there was no fire. All units on scene were cleared by 10:15 p.m.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Selma Township Fire Department and MMR EMS.
