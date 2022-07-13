LUTHER — Multiple Lake, Osceola and Wexford county fire departments responded to a large fire late Tuesday in Luther.
The fire completely destroyed the Luther Grocery and Luther Hardware, located downtown on State Street. No cause was immediately known as crews battled the fire.
Large numbers of onlookers gathered in the area to watch the fire as crews also worked to keep the U.S. Post Office, located at 207 State St., from also becoming part of the destruction.
Ann Marciniak has lived in Luther with her husband for about 12 years, and has been an employee of Luther Grocery for three and a half years.
Marciniak said she didn’t notice anything strange at the grocery store when she was there Tuesday. She added that she can’t think of anything that might have caused the fire, as it didn’t contain any stoves or appliances that emitted heat. She said there were a lot of refrigerators and freezers in the store, but not much else.
“It’s just so sad,” said Marciniak, who added that the owner of the grocery store, Scott Lucas, does so much for individuals and the community, and doesn’t ask for anything in return.
While Marciniak now is out of a job, she said she’s not too worried about that. She joked she’ll just have to stand on the corner and beg now.
Scott Lucas said the grocery store was a total loss in the fire, along with about $70,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise. He said the hardware store also was destroyed, although that had been closed down for some time, and there wasn’t much in it.
“We just don’t know what to say,” said Lucas and his wife, Jody, as they stood across the street from the building late Tuesday night and watched it burn.
Scott said they purchased the business about three and a half years ago, but the building had been there since the early 1900s.
He closed the store around 9 p.m. that night. Around that time, Scott said he noticed an odor — like the smell of a hot motor — but didn’t think anything of it and went home.
Minutes later, he received a call that the building appeared to be on fire. He rushed back and, sure enough, smoke was coming out of every vent and crack. That smoke eventually turned into flames.
Scott said he was able to save a flag from the store, and a firefighter grabbed his computer, which was near the front door, although he’s not sure how functional it is, considering it was exposed to heat from the flames.
While the building is insured, Scott said it likely won’t be enough to cover all the costs associated with the fire.
“We haven’t wrapped our heads around it,” said Scott, who added that no matter what, however, they plan to rebuild.
“This town needs a grocery store,” Scott said.
