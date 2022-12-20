CADILLAC — At 4:36 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, units from the City of Cadillac Fire Department were dispatched to what was reported as an attic fire at 1302 Walnut St.
According to a fire department press release, firefighters arrived on scene at 4:42 a.m. to find smoke coming from the residence. All occupants had exited the residence prior to fire department arrival.
Fire crews made entry and quickly contained, then extinguished, the fire. Fire crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul operations until approximately 7:30 a.m.
Fire damage was contained to the area of origin. There were no injuries reported.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response and the Cadillac Police Department.
