Fire engulfs combine, starts wheat field on fire

CADILLAC — Just before 2 p.m., Selma Township Fire Department responded to a combine fire that quickly turned into a field fire.
At 1:47 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, Selma Township Fire Department arrived on scene to a combine fire on South 25 Road about a mile south of 36 Road, according to the Selma Fire Chief Anthony Fleischfresser.
Once the combine had become engulfed, the dry wheat and wind caused the fire to spread between 8 to 10 acres and into the tree line at the back of the field, said Fleischfresser.
Hitting the pine trees, however, helped slow the fire down and allowed the departments to control the fire.
After about 2 hours of getting the fire under control, the fire was under control and the clean up was passed along to the Department of Natural Resources.
Fleischfresser said that no one was hurt and no structures were lost in the fire.
Haring Township, Cherry Grove and Cadillac fire departments and Baldwin's forestry unit were also responded.
