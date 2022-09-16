CADILLAC — Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff recently accepted a plea deal in Jackson County related to an incident that occurred on July 10.
Court records indicate that Wolff pleaded guilty last week to operating while visibly impaired. Wolff originally was charged with operating while intoxicated and refusing a preliminary breath test.
Sentencing for Wolff has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m.
According to michiganlawgrad.com, an operating while visibly impaired charge is similar to operating while intoxicated, except the license sanctions are a lot more favorable. For an impaired offense there is no hard suspension, and the restrictions are only 90 days; the points and fines are also lower than the more serious offense.
Wolff in 2021 was reinstated to the fire marshal position after he was terminated from his job in 2020. The termination stemmed from a criminal case in Missaukee County, where Wolff was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact and ended up pleading no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor, in early March 2020. The charges stemmed from an incident in 2019.
After Wolff pleaded no-contest, the city of Cadillac terminated his employment as fire marshal, citing “disrepute to the department.” The International Association of Firefighters fought that decision, and the city eventually reversed the firing.
