Fire marshal won't get jail time

LAKE CITY — Following a plea arrangement, Cadillac's fire marshal won't serve jail time in a domestic violence case.
Anthony Wolff, 33, of Lake City was arrested on Feb. 19, 2020 and charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact. On March 2, he pleaded no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor, in the 84th District Court of Missaukee County.
A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt.
The origingal charge, a felony, stemmed from an incident on May 19, 2019 and could have been punishable by five years in prison.
On Monday, Wolff was sentenced to two years probation under the domestic violence deferral statute, according to Missaukee County Prosecutor David Denhouten. If he successfully completes probation, Wolff won't have to go to jail and he will have the opportunity for the case to be dismissed and to have a clear criminal record.
The adult victim in the case spoke during sentencing and approved of the sentence, Denhouten said.
Wolff was placed on administrative leave after the City of Cadillac learned that he was the subject of an investigation. It was not immediately clear on Monday what his employement status is after the sentencing.
