What a difference a year makes.
By April 2021, the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of Natural Resources and local fire departments fought several wildfires. In March 2021, a wildfire started just north of M-55 in the area of Peterson Creek Trail and Warfield Road in Manistee County. That fire burned nearly 600 acres.
In April 2021, the U.S. Forest Service started a control burn at the Huron-Manistee National Forests north of the village of Sand Lake that became a wildfire and threatened housing subdivisions in the area. The blaze was called the Brittle Fire and close to 6,000 acres were burned. The fire occurred on nearly all forest service land and no structures were lost.
The Colfax fire, which began in late May 2021, burned 378 acres before being brought under control through the combined efforts of multiple departments, including the DNR, Forest Service and several local fire departments.
The fire area was east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road, near the Baxter Bridge in northern Wexford County.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. The green-up will have occurred and fire danger typically lessens.
By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal said this spring, so far, has been better than last year. Veal said precipitation is way up, roughly 250% above normal and it also has been cooler than normal.
Veal also said, however, that on Monday two small brush fires in the Baldwin area were reported. There also was a grass fire reported later in the day in Selma Township on South 37 Road.
Even with the increased moisture, Veal said things will burn.
“Most fires in the Lower Peninsula are human-caused. Most of the fires start because people are cleaning out their boilers and will dump them on the snow. It will smolder and then when it dries out, it will catch on fire,” he said.
He said currently there are portions of Wexford, Manistee, Mason and Lake counties considered abnormally dry even with all the precipitation that has fallen. He said that means there likely will be more grass fires.
That is the result of drought conditions which helped to fuel last year’s busy fire season.
According to the recently released 2021 DNR Forest Resources Division Michigan Forest Health Highlights Report, Michigan’s climate and the resulting weather play a role in forest health. Climatic extremes continue to affect the health of Michigan’s trees, and even greater impacts are anticipated in the future.
The report also said in northern Michigan, during the past 100 years, average annual rainfall has increased by nearly 5 inches, with more of that precipitation falling as heavy rainfall events of 3 inches or greater, according to the Northwoods Climate Change Response Framework.
Evidence cited in the report suggests growing seasons will continue to lengthen, with warmer winters and increasing fluctuations in soil moisture extremes. Disturbances such as droughts, wildfires, floods, pest outbreaks and other events are expected to become more frequent, resulting in more economic and ecological loss and damage, according to the report.
The report also showed that a dry spring across much of the state meant abnormally dry to severe drought conditions in many areas by mid-June. Statewide, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicated 2021 had the seventh-driest January to June period on record.
Veal said the moist spring has helped improve drought conditions, but it will take longer to fully recover from those drought conditions.
With Michigan being a fairly populated state when wildfires do occur there is always a concern for damage to private property and structures like homes. That is why residents must stay up to date with the level of fire danger, especially this time of year.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the DNR. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
If you plan to burn yard debris, first check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
As of Tuesday, open debris burning was permitted within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
