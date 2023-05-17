Concerns with the potential continue as the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Thursday across much of the Northern Lower Peninsula.
Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Gaylord and Grand Rapids issued the watch beginning late Thursday morning and continuing until 9 p.m. The area under the watch includes but is not limited to Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast. The National Weather Service also is advising people to listen to later forecasts Thursday for the possible issuance of Red Flag warnings. If any fires develop, the National Weather Service said it will likely spread rapidly. For that reason, outdoor burning is not recommended.
For the Missaukee and Wexford counties, Thursday’s forecast includes temperatures warming into the 70s combined with critical relative humidity values and south winds gusting as high as 20 to 25 mph. The result will be dangerous fire weather conditions.
It was a similar story for Lake and Osceola counties.
The National Weather Service was forecasting gusts up to 20 to 25 mph with relative humidity as low as 21% and temperatures in the low 70s.
As of Wednesday afternoon, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited. It is likely the open burning ban will remain in place Thursday for most of the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
