CADILLAC — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the Gaylord National Weather Service for Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hazardous conditions include high temperatures, gusty winds of up to 25 miles per hour, low relative humidity and dry ground.
Gaylord NWS Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said current conditions increase the risk of fire catching and spreading quickly.
Dried grass and leaves on the ground can easily catch fire, and Sullivan encourages residents of the Northern Lower Peninsula to limit any burning, if possible.
Conditions are expected to stay the same through the weekend with continued high temperature and winds. There is potential for another watch to be issued, Sullivan said.
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a similar warning for areas including Osceola and Lake counties. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning until Friday evening.
Conditions include winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour and humidity as low as 30%. Burning is not recommended.
