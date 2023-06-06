The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and Gaylord issued fire weather watches Monday for Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The watches issued by the two National Weather Service regions are in effect from Tuesday afternoon and continue through Tuesday evening. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. The National Weather Service said they should pay attention to future forecasts for the issuance of possible red flag warnings.
For Lake and Osceola counties, the National Weather Service said winds are expected to be from the north and at around 10 mph. The relative humidity is expected as low as 19% Tuesday. The temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s.
For Missaukee and Wexford counties, northeast winds are expected to gust around 20 mph in the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
Humidity values will lower into the teens with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
The National Weather Service is these conditions are expected to be similar to this past Saturday when the Wilderness Trail Fire southeast of Grayling started.
As of Monday afternoon, an estimated 2,400 acres burned and the Wilderness Trail Fire was more than 90% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews from multiple agencies were working Monday to reinforce a containment line on the south side of the fire, move from suppression to mop-up status, reopen the rail line north of 4 Mile Road and reopen the fire area to the public.
The DNR said conditions remained dry Monday and fire risk remains very high or extreme across much of the state. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is not issuing burn permits.
People cause nine out of 10 wildfires and burning yard debris is the top wildfire cause in Michigan. The Wilderness Trail Fire started with a campfire. The DNR urges people to use an abundance of caution if they are making a campfire or a cooking fire. Keep a water source nearby and never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment.
