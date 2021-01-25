CADILLAC — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a call of a structure fire Sunday afternoon near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Shortly before 3 p.m., smoke could be seen billowing out of several portions of the house, located at 430 Evart Street.
Lt. Blake Meyering, with the Cadillac Fire Department, said the fire is believed to have started in the attic area. He said it has not yet been determined what caused the fire, which spread into the void spaces between walls and was difficult to extinguish.
“We got it under control in about 30 minutes but were there for a couple hours putting out hot spots,‘ Meyering said.
While the fire caused significant damage to the home, Meyering said there were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
In addition to Cadillac Fire Department, Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response and the Cadillac Police Department assisted at the scene.
