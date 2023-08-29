Firefighters battle blaze at Howard Street home over the weekend

CADILLAC — Firefighters from three departments responded to a fire on Howard Street Saturday.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 12:25 p.m. In addition to personnel from Cadillac, Haring Township Fire Department and Cherry Grove Fire Department also assisted.
Wolff said they were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Firefighters cleared the scene around 3 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire, and Wolff said it is believed the occupants were not home at the time it started.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
