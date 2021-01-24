CADILLAC — Firefighters from multiple departments, including Cadillac and Haring Township, responded to a call of a structure fire Sunday afternoon near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Shortly before 3 p.m., smoke could be seen billowing out of several portions of the house, located at 430 Evart Street.
In addition to firefighters, police and EMS, electricity crews were seen at the scene of the fire.
Few details are available at this time regarding the cause of the fire, or if there have been any injuries.
Stay tuned for additional information as it becomes available.
