CADILLAC — Those who fought to control a Wexford County wildfire in late May have been recognized for their work protecting its people and property.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and local fire departments are being honored with a special tribute "for outstanding service to the community" from the office of 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga and the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for their work in putting out the Colfax Fire in late May. Local entities who assisted included volunteer fire departments from Buckley, Paradise, Fife Lake/Springfield, Whitewater, Colfax/Greenwood, City of Manton, Blair, Green Lake, Homestead, Cherry Grove, Selma, Haring, Cedar Creek, South Branch and Boon. The Michigan State Police, Wexford County Emergency Management and Grand Traverse County Emergency Management also assisted.
The special tribute read, in part, that that the firefighters and fire staff from the DNR and the Cadillac area are "... deserving of grateful recognition of ... outstanding service to the entire community for containing the Colfax Wildfire. On this occasion, it is most appropriate to offer this expression of the value we all place on the work that this department has taken on and handled so well in seeking to protect the lives and property of others."
Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department Chief Jason Nelson said he hasn't seen the special tribute yet but said the May fire was the biggest one he has been a part of and likely the biggest one in the area for quite some time.
Hoitenga said she wanted to bring attention to the work the firefighters did as they are always on call and always ready to respond even when others are enjoying holidays or family time.
"Over the Fourth of July when I was celebrating, I saw them going out to things, to fight fires," she said Tuesday over the phone. "I feel like they are not appreciated or recognized enough."
With the long list of local departments and DNR-related entities, Hoitenga said there were quite a few resources used to fight the wildfire. She hopes the tribute shows in a small way the appreciation she has for all the firefighters involved with the wildfire.
The fire started on May 26 and burned 378 acres before it was brought under control through the combined efforts of multiple departments, including the DNR, Forest Service and several local fire departments. As a result of the combined fire suppression efforts of the DNR and partner agencies – both on the ground and in the air – 151 structures (86 residences and 65 outbuildings) were protected from the fire.
The fire was located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road, near the Baxter Bridge in northern Wexford County. The DNR initially reported that the fire broke out in a scotch pine plantation and continued to burn into aspen, red pine and spruce on state forest land.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from someone dragging something behind their vehicle, which created sparks that landed alongside 31 Road. It eventually sparked the wildfire.
Last month, the DNR said an object such as a chain being dragged across the pavement is the most likely explanation for the cause of the fire, but they're unsure exactly what the object was and who was dragging it. The DNR also said last month there were several points along 31 Road where sparks landed, igniting dry grasses and pine needles. The fire spread northeast from there.
While the fire is believed to have been caused by sparks off the road, the DNR said the reason it grew so large so quickly has to do with other factors, including gusty winds, warm weather conditions, low humidity and the prevalence of dry fuel for the fire to consume.
As for the name of the fire, the DNR told the Cadillac News in June that while the fire was in Greenwood Township it also was in the coverage area of the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department. To keep the fire’s name simple, they just used Colfax since that is the first part of the fire department's name.
