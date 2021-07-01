CADILLAC — Residents were evacuated from Harbor View Apartments in Cadillac late Wednesday night after smoke was reported in a hallway.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, at 11:15 p.m., units were dispatched to what was reported as smoke in the hallway area on the third floor of Harbor View.
Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene within four minutes to find light smoke with a strong smoke smell in the dwelling.
Occupants had already exited the apartment that contained the source. Fire crews made entry and poured a small amount of water on the fire that was already in a decay stage.
The second and fourth floors were also searched to ensure no smoke or fire extension. Fire crews further investigated the area with a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no residual heat until 11:54 p.m.
Fire and smoke damage were minimal. No occupants required medical attention. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
