CADILLAC — Cadillac firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish a fire inside a home Sunday night before it did much damage.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, at 10:41 p.m., units from the city of Cadillac Fire Department were dispatched to what was reported as a couch on fire in a structure at 451 E. Cass St.
Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene within minutes to find smoke coming from the residence. The occupants had already exited the residence. Fire crews made entry and put out the fire.
Fire crews remained on scene performing salvage, overhaul and ventilation operations until nearly midnight. Fire damage was minimal and limited to the area of origin.
One person was injured, but they were treated and released by EMS on scene. The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Mobile Medical Response.
