SEARS – Six area fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire on U.S. 10 about a quarter-mile east of the intersection with M-66 on Tuesday morning. Evart Fire Department Chief Shane Helmer said the call was initially received at 8:08 a.m. and firefighters were at the site at 8:12 a.m.
Fire damaged a garage with a large shed attached to the back of it on the property. The house located next to the garage was not damaged, however, and no one was injured.
Chief Helmer said there were some unidentified chemicals in the shed so firefighters used hazmat gear as a precaution. Four firefighters entered the structure with hazmat gear and they were all subsequently rehabbed and cleared by Osceola County EMS personnel on site.
Helmer said the source of the fire was undetermined but he thought an insurance investigator may be looking into it.
The scene was cleared at approximately 12:30 p.m. Fire departments from Garfield Township, Barryton, Marion, Reed City and Hersey responded to the call along with Evart and the Osceola County EMS.
