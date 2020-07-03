CADILLAC — When the calendar flipped to July, some people including Brain Majszak started to prepare for what was to come.
Majszak served overseas from March 2003-July 2004 after he enlisted in the Army in 2001. During his service, he was a unit supply specialist, which meant his job was to support the needs of his fellow soldiers. Although he wasn’t necessarily out looking for action while overseas, the regiment was a combat unit and sometimes the action found him, he said.
For that reason, the Fourth of July holiday and the inevitability of fireworks are not something he enjoys.
While he is not a fan of seeing flashes of light or hearing random loud noises or crashes, Majszak is OK with them. When the two are combined, like when fireworks are ignited, that can be hard to handle. Throw in a large crowd and Majszak said it is like he is back on the streets of Bahgdad.
"I start looking for the danger and I'm looking for danger that is not there," he said. "The desire to find the threat is never remedied."
As far as a solution to help alleviate some of the issues, Majszak said there isn't one this time of year. While fireworks can be a trying thing for him as a veteran, Majszak said as an American he wants people to have fun and celebrate the holiday.
The only advice he would give is if a person knows a veteran lives nearby, as a courtesy, they should let them know there will be fireworks during a certain time. It won't alleviate the discomfort, but it may give the veteran the chance to prepare and not be caught off guard.
Majszak is a veteran, but he also is a counselor for Catholic Human Services. Earlier in the year, CHS started to partner with the Wexford County Veterans Service Office to provide counseling services for Veterans. The county received a $64,000 grant from the State of Michigan to help pay the cost associated with the counseling.
"There are veterans who don't have problems (with fireworks), but for those who are struggling this time of year reach out to your friends and families. Do the best you can to explain what you experience so you have room to breathe and don't feel ostracized."
While fireworks can be hard for veterans, the booms, screeches, and flashes also may be frightening for our four-legged friends. As a result, they may try and escape the loud noises and bright lights, according to the Michigan Humane Society.
For that reason, there are several tips to help keep them safe during the various celebrations that could include fireworks.
The first thing to do is to keep pets inside and secure. Frightened animals may jump tall fences, bolt out gates, or run through screens during fireworks displays to “escape.‘
Although it might sound like a good idea, resist the urge to take dogs to firework displays.
If you know your pet is afraid of loud noises, confine them to a safe, quiet room with their favorite toy and comfortable bedding.
Finally, if your dog shows signs of distress, give it something to keep it occupied like a peanut butter-stuffed toy, chew toy, or a bone. It will help distract them and calm their nerves. Playing soft music or turning the TV up to drown them out also may help relieve the animal’s stress.
Veterans who think they need counseling and live in Wexford County can set up a time to talk with Majszak by calling the Wexford County Veterans Service Office at (231) 775-6654 or his work cell phone at 231-253-4995.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.