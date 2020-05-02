EVART — Fireworks will once again be a topic of discussion at the Evart Council meeting on Monday.
For the third time, the council will be discussing the future of the Evart fireworks display and the possibility of the Chamber of Commerce taking over the planning entirely.
Previously, the topic of the July 3 fireworks display was put on hold to give the council time to come up with more ideas to avoid the event's cancelation.
"I don't want to be having this conversation but it is the responsible thing to do," City Manager Sarah Dvoracek said at the meeting on April 6.
With other events like the Dulcimer Funfest held in Evart being canceled, along with other events across the state, Dvoracek said she believes a decision should be made sooner rather than later.
With the council starting to step away from the idea of holding the fireworks at the April 20 meeting, Evart Chamber of Commerce President Eric Schmidt said the chamber would gladly take over entirely and work out a plan.
"This has always been a chamber event," he said. "We would just be taking the reigns entirely and coming up with a plan."
Later, Schmidt said that something should be ready to go in case the Stay Home executive order is lifted and people can begin gathering again.
Hearing that the chamber was willing to take over the event planning entirely, the council granted the chamber until the first meeting in May to come up with a plan.
The Monday, May 4 meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. Details on how to attend the meeting can be found on the city's website, evart.org and clicking on the virtual meetings tab.
