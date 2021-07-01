Fireworks over Lake Cadillac, medallion hunt in store this weekend during Freedom Fest

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Freedom Festival had to be pared down significantly this year but the good news is that fireworks over Lake Cadillac are back after being cancelled last year, and the Cadillac Lions Club will be going ahead with their annual medallion hunt.
"Due to continuing uncertainty of the COVID restrictions, time needed to plan the event and the lack of volunteer organizational help we have had no choice but to cancel all Cadillac Freedom Festival events," reads a statement on the Freedom Fest website. "We have however decided to have the fireworks on Sunday, July 4, since the restrictions have been recently lifted."
Derek Anderson, organizer of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, said they approached the fireworks company a couple of weeks ago after learning that statewide COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted in July.
Given that fireworks companies usually require commitments several weeks or months in advance, Anderson said they weren’t sure if they’d be able to fit in another show on such short notice.
Fortunately, the fireworks company was able to fit Cadillac into their schedule.
Earlier this month, the Cadillac City Council agreed to close Chestnut Street from the boat launch to the junior high school starting at 8 p.m. The fireworks will be launched starting at 10 p.m., with the show expected to conclude around 10:30 p.m.
In past years, the fireworks were launched at the conclusion of the festival on the Sunday before the Fourth of July. This year, it happened to work out that the fourth fell on a Sunday, Anderson said.
Anderson added that they are grateful for the city for approving their fireworks request on such short notice, in addition to the Cadillac Police Department for providing extra officers to oversee the event.
Also as part of the Freedom Festival, the Cadillac Lions Club is again hosting its citywide Medallion Hunt. Whoever finds this medallion somewhere within Cadillac’s city limits will win $300, the medallion that pictures KISS and bragging rights for the year, organizer Tim Anderson said.
As in the past, it is a free contest open to anyone in the area above age 18 and will start on July 1.
Although it is free, Anderson said participants need to get a ticket via the Cadillac Lions’ Facebook page. The purpose is to help the organization know how many people are participating. If a person fails to get the ticket via Facebook, they are not eligible to win the prize, Anderson said.
Anderson said clues about the medallion's whereabouts will be available each day at some of the event’s sponsors, including Michigan Coffee Co., G and D Pizza and Party Store, and Primos BBQ.
For more information about the event, go to www.facebook.com/CadillacLionsMedallionHunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.