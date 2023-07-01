CADILLAC — After a three-year hiatus, the Cadillac Freedom Festival is gearing up for a triumphant return and community celebration.
Cadillac Freedom Festival Committee President John Dykstra said with the festival’s start now less than a week away, excitement is growing. The festival is scheduled from July 4 through July 8.
After last year’s iteration was canceled, Dykstra said there was a lot of negativity surrounding the event. Since the festival’s return was announced, things have been mostly positive.
“A year ago people were negative about it not happening. This year it has been overwhelmingly positive,” Dykstra said. “Everyone is pretty excited. I’m anxious for it to be here so I can shut my phone off and get some sleep.”
So far, Dykstra said there have been no major hiccups and it looks as if the weather is going to cooperate. The only uncertain thing is whether people will show up and support the event because it has been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for what will make this year’s return of the Freedom Fest a success, Dykstra said it will be a downtown and Cadillac City Park full of people, but more importantly those people enjoying themselves. He also said there will be one other thing that will prove the 2023 Freedom Fest was a success.
“For me, on the business side, to have sponsors lining up right away saying they want to sponsor the event again next year will be a sign it was a success,” he said. “Also, having the vendors saying that it was the best event they went to and wanting to be the first in line to sign up for next year.”
On the Fourth of July, the only event scheduled is the parade, but as the days progress toward the weekend, more events are scheduled.
Highlights include kids-related activities on Wednesday, July 5, vendors and music in Cadillac City Park on Thursday, July 6, and various musical acts, carnival rides and the Fire on the Water Military Tribute on Friday, July 7.
On the festival’s final day, Saturday, July 8, there will be a bevy of events, including a classic car show, Pork in the Park BBQ competition, corn hole tournament and various musical acts before fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
One of the events scheduled for Saturday, Pork in the Park, Dykstra said that has proven to be difficult to get people to sign up.
“That has been the toughest one to have people sign up for. I don’t know why. The entry fee might be steep for some people, but the prize payout is huge,” he said.
He said there is a cap of 20 participants and each will have the chance to win the first-place prize of $1,000. He also said the $100 entry fee includes the chicken and ribs that are to be barbecued so all they have to do is bring their grills and smokers and cook.
Regardless, Dykstra said the community has been supportive of the event’s return, including the businesses sponsoring it and those who are volunteering for it. For more information about the Freedom Festival or to fill out the application for the 5K race, Pork in the Park or classic car show go to www.cadillacfreedomfestival.com.
Cadillac Freedom Festival Schedule All activities take place in the Cadillac Commons unless otherwise noted. Times are tentative and subject to change TUESDAY, JULY 4 1 p.m. — Fourth of July parade WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 1 to 4 p.m. — Kids activities at The Market 4:30 to 7 p.m. — Northern Lights Irish Dancers perform in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 5 p.m. — Splash Pad Pizza and Dance Party at the Plaza Dusk — Movie night at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. Movie shown will be “Lightyear” THURSDAY, JULY 6 Noon to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pet Parade 7 p.m. — Rodney Whitaker performs as part of UpBeat Cadillac Music Series and Cadillac After Hours Market FRIDAY, JULY 7 10 a.m. — Kids carnival rides 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cadillac Farmers Market and food trucks 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park 3:30 to 6 p.m. — Cambio performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 6:15 p.m. — Registration for 5K race 7 to 10 p.m. — JustUs performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 7:30 p.m. — 5K race Dusk — Fire on the Water Military Tribute at the Cadillac City Docks SATURDAY, JULY 8 9 a.m. — Classic car show check-in 10 a.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition set up 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Classic car show 11 a.m. — Corn hole tournament 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — HoneyBadger performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 3 p.m. — Serving begins for chicken as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 3:30 to 6:30 p.m .— North 44 performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 6 p.m. — Serving begins for ribs as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Claim Jumpers performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 9 p.m. to midnight — Freedom Fest After-Glow Silent Disco Party at The Greenhouse in Primos BBQ/Willow Market and Meats. Dusk — Fireworks over Lake Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.