CADILLAC — Just in time for Easter, First Baptist Church in Cadillac will be hosting a special drive-thru food distribution on Wednesday.
Kari Hanus, with the church, said they will be giving out an Easter ham, along with enough groceries to last around three days.
"We know there's a need in the community right now," said Hanus, who added that the church had to curtail their normal food pantry hours as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
The event on Wednesday is totally drive-thru, meaning someone from the church will bring the food to vehicles as they pull up in the alley on the west side of building.
Hanus said it was uncertain whether they'll be able to make the drive-thru food distribution a regular event, as it's becoming more and more difficult to obtain large amounts of food.
There are no requirements for people to pick up a meal package, and there is no need to sign up ahead of time.
"Just show up," Hanus said.
The food distribution will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, located at 125 Stimson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.