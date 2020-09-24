CADILLAC - The Beulah Land Quartet will perform a Southern gospel music concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac.
Everyone is invited to hear the local quartet perform uplifting praise and worship songs while giving thanks to God in four-part harmony.
The free-will offering will benefit the church outreach mission to provide clean drinking water to Haiti.
Haiti Clean Water, Inc. partners with a local church in Haiti. Donations of $150 provide clean water for a family, including installation and maintenance of the filter. Any amount given helps.
"We provide the resources and they implement the project," said Al Dumond, quartet member. "Our Haitian partners employ 5 Haitians to prepare the sand and gravel for the filters and install and maintain them. This is a really worthwhile project. We have been installing many of these so people can stay healthy."
Members of the quartet include lead singer Jim Clark, Jennifer Doolittle, Sharon Denslow, and Al Dumond.
Songs that will be performed Sunday include: "Grandpa," "I'll Fly Away," "I Choose Christ, "That's Enough," and "Sometimes I Cry." The group has recorded 3 CD's that will be available at the event.
To learn more about Haiti Clean Water, visit firstbaptistcadillac.org and click "missions."
There is also a link on the site for donations.
