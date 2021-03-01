CADILLAC — The eyes of past and present 28th Circuit Court judges watched as Lindsey Meier gave her closing arguments of a murder trial.
At least that was what Meier, a Cadillac High School junior, was practicing. Since November, Meier, Sophia Taylor, Anna Elmore, Autumn Webster, Isabella Peccia, Alix Matzke and Ben Meyer have been working on developing the defense and prosecution of a fictional private high school student who was charged with murder and arson. The six Cadillac High School students are the members of the school’s first mock trial team.
The mock trial program enables students to take on the roles of attorneys and witnesses and to compete against each other in real courtrooms, according to information from the Michigan Center for Civic Education. Students interpret legal documents, witness statements and take on roles and simulate a trial in real life and real-time.
Teams will have to adjust to the strategies employed by the opposing side and mock trials draw upon historical events, trials of contemporary interest, school or classroom situations, or hypothetical and entertaining fact patterns to inspire students to think critically and creatively about the law.
The criminal case for this year’s mock trial revolves around a student who was potentially going to lose a scholarship to another student and it was alleged that a male student started a fire in a dorm to kill the other student over the scholarship.
Cadillac team captain Lindsey Meier said she always has had an interest in law and will be pursuing a law degree after achieving a political science degree as an undergraduate. Through her interactions in clubs with other students from around the state, the Cadillac junior said she had heard of the mock trial program, but Cadillac didn’t have it.
She knew if she wanted to participate in the program, she would have to make it happen. So in October, Meier said she reached out to then Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore, Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Corey Wiggins and 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst.
The three litigators eventually became coaches/mentors for the team and Meier said they were off and running.
“We were given a case in early November and during the next couple months we worked through the case for the prosecution and defense to make the best possible case for each side,‘ she said. “In March, we will try the case against another school in front of a jury.‘
Future Class of 2022 graduate and mock trial teammate Isabella Peccia said she joined because she wants to go to law school, too. Peccia said her interest, however, is not going to be in the area of criminal law, but rather environmental law. Although she is not looking at pursuing a legal career in the criminal justice field, Peccia said the mock trial has proved interesting and overwhelming.
“It was overwhelming at first due to the amount of information and the rules for the mock trial itself. I’m glad the case we got is interesting and it makes it easier to get into the questions and the opening and closing statements,‘ she said. “Even though it is not what I really want to go into, I still enjoy it. It is good to test things out, see other aspects and learn.‘
Wiggins said one reason comes to mind about why he wanted to be a part of the mock trial coaching staff. He said being able to foster a relationship with the students, especially those with an interest in going to law school or even from a debate aspect is important. He said opportunities like the mock trial program were not available when he was in high school, but he wished they had been.
He said Judge (Audrey) Van Alst was part of the Cadillac team coaches, but she had to step out due to the rigors of the bench and the court docket. As a replacement, Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Bob Champion stepped up to fill the void.
Up until recently, Wiggins said he, Champion and Elmore were working with all the students. Now Champion is helping the mock trial defense team fine-tune their case while Wiggins is doing the same for the prosecution mock trial team.
Regardless of how the mock trial team finishes at the March 6 competition, Wiggins said he would like to see the team continue and grow.
So would Champion.
“I think it is a great opportunity for the students in the area, but it also helps to recruit new attorneys. I was in Kalamazoo and the public defender’s office had three former team members from the high school mock working there,‘ he said.
He also said having the circuit court judge, the chief public defender and the prosecutor work together is a great way to show the team and the community they all have one common goal — to administer justice. It also illustrates that they don’t hate each other and are all trying to do a job.
Like Wiggins, Champion said he would like to see the team expand and grow, not only in Cadillac but to other communities.
Since 1982, the Michigan Center for Civic Education promotes the development of engaged, responsible citizens through law-related and civic education. One of its programs is a state-wide mock trial competition for high school students. Elmore said mock trial helps the students learn skills in speaking, listening, collaboration, argument, confidence, and civic self-efficacy.
“We need to foster legal education for our youth locally. I hope that some of our students pursue law as a career and return to serve our community,‘ he said.
