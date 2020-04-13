CADILLAC — Over the weekend, nine new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in the 10-county region of District Health Department No. 10.
On Saturday, the new positive cases included two in Kalkaska County, and one case in Lake, Mason, and Newaygo counties. DHD No. 10 also received notification Saturday morning regarding the death of a Wexford County resident attributed to COVID-19. The man, who was in his 60s, was admitted to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on April 4.
On Sunday, the new positive cases included three in Crawford County and one in Kalkaska County. There were no deaths reported on Sunday.
With the weekend’s numbers, DHD No. 10 reported a total of 66 positive COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction and a total of seven deaths including the one from Wexford County and one from Missaukee County. As of Sunday, the state reported 26,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,487 confirmed deaths.
As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties, had reported 62 confirmed cases and four deaths. Of the 62 cases, Osceola County accounted for four confirmed cases and no deaths.
Although a reduced number of COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, 645 cases compared to 1,210 reported on April 11, and deaths, 95 compared to 111 on April 11, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was unsure if the reduction represented a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
Reported case counts may reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend and holiday. Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting.
Although there is a limited amount of data to compare, previous testing reports have illustrated consistent Sunday decreases with some being as high as a 25% reduction over the previous day. Sunday, March 22 had a 25% drop in reported tests. Sunday, March 29 saw a 3% drop in reported tests. Sunday, April 5 saw a 25% drop in reported tests.
With the public health system taking center stage across the state and country, DHD No. 10 also wanted to recognize the workers as National Public Health Week was coming to an end. NPHW started on April 6 and concluded on Sunday. It serves as a time to acknowledge the contributions of public health and highlight how it works toward creating healthy communities.
During this time, it is important to recognize the immense collaborative and innovative efforts that have emerged in response to COVID-19.
“We would like to say a special thank you to our very own staff members who are currently spending countless hours responding to COVID-19 to help keep the public safe and informed,‘ DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said. “Thank you for everything you are doing and continue to do for DHD No. 10 and public health during these uncertain times.‘
