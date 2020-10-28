First COVID-19 death in Lake and Osceola counties

CADILLAC — For the first time since June, this week there have been new COVID-19 deaths within the Cadillac News coverage area.
Lake County and Osceola County have both had their first COVID-19 deaths.
As cases throughout Michigan surge, deaths have mostly slowed, though health experts have said they expect death rates to start climbing again.
On Tuesday, District Health Department No. 10 announced that Lake County had its first COVID-19 death (though two inmates died at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, those deaths are not considered part of the county).
“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.‘
The woman who died was in her 80s. She died on Monday.
State data and the Central Michigan District Health Department data dashboard both showed that an Osceola County resident had also died of COVID-19 on Monday.
Previously, the most recent COVID-19 death in the Cadillac News was Wexford County’s fourth death, on June 29. Missaukee County has also lost one resident to COVID-19. That was in March.
On Tuesday, newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continued ticking upward among the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Osceola County saw the most, at seven new cases. The pandemic-long total in Osceola County reached 153 on Tuesday. Wexford County saw two new cases, reaching 160. Lake and Missaukee County both had one new case, reaching 60 and 73 respectively.
The Michigan Health and Hospital Association announced on Monday that a new poll suggests voters in Michigan do understand COVID-19 precautions.
A news release, citing a statewide survey, said that 91% of Michigan voters “agree that Michiganders taking responsibility to wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance would help hospitals fight the virus.‘
Additionally, “85% of Michigan voters feel comfortable and safe visiting a health care facility for routine checkups, medical screenings and emergency room care.‘
“Michigan voters clearly understand that wearing masks, physically distancing when necessary and taking other personal safety precautions will help our state’s hospitals and front-line health care workers confront this new surge in COVID-19 cases,‘ said MHA CEO Brian Peters. “The message from this survey is clear: we need more Michigan residents to take responsibility and exercise the behaviors that will protect their families, friends, colleagues, neighbors and communities from getting the virus. By taking those actions, hospitals and Michigan’s front-line health care workers can more effectively manage and care for those who contract COVID-19 and those who need other routine and lifesaving care.‘
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 164,274, an increase of 2,367 since Monday. There have been 7,239 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, seven of which have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
